2,300 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $144.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.