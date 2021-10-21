$240.07 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce $240.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.50 million and the highest is $244.30 million. Funko posted sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $17.47. 10,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,776. The company has a market capitalization of $881.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

