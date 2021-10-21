$242.26 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post $242.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.94 million and the lowest is $236.40 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $180.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 138,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

