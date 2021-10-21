24,805 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Acquired by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.98% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,759. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

