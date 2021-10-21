$250,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the highest is $310,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.