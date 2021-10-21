$250,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the highest is $310,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

