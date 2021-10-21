$253.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report $253.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $255.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $695.12 million, a PE ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

