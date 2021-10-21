$3.23 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post sales of $3.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,975%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.13 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TGTX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.