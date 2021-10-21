$3.23 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post sales of $3.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,975%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.13 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TGTX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.11. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

