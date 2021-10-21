$310.50 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $312.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

CMC Materials stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.00. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

