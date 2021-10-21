360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Purchases 300,000 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) insider Tony Pitt acquired 300,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$245,700.00 ($175,500.00).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Tony Pitt bought 150,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,000.00 ($87,857.14).

On Friday, September 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 100,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,500.00 ($58,214.29).

On Thursday, August 26th, Tony Pitt acquired 3,750,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,187,500.00 ($2,276,785.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.87%.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.