3,826 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,026,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 843,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after buying an additional 88,865 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

