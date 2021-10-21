3,839 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.