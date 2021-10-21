3,994 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 251,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,164,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.