$4.12 EPS Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89. The Children’s Place reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

PLCE stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 526.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159,501 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $13,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

