$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

Shares of LEA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 308,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,484. Lear has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lear by 67.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Lear by 209.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Lear by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.