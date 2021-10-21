424,700 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Acquired by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 424,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.3% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 477.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 218,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TAK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.04. 40,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,991. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.