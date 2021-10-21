4,491 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,657,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBP opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

