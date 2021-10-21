4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,747.50

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,747.50 ($35.90) and traded as high as GBX 3,020 ($39.46). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,010 ($39.33), with a volume of 6,628 shares.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,991.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,747.50. The stock has a market cap of £813.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

