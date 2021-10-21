$50.72 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report sales of $50.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $19.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $96.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Mizuho decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

