5,100 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of THO opened at $108.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

