54,997 Shares in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,997 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.10% of ZIX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in ZIX by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 213,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ZIX by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in ZIX by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 414,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,937 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZIX by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ZIX by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $485.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

