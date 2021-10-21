$660.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $660.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.60 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $599.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

