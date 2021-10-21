700,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. HBK Investments L P owned 1.80% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $246,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 2,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,497. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

