700,000 Shares in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Acquired by Sabby Management LLC

Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.62% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 96.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,210,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 1,550.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 183,250 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 582,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GEE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

GEE Group Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB).

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.