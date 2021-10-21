714 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco by 126.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ameresco by 15.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ameresco by 208.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ameresco by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $75.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.