$8.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post $8.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.61 billion and the lowest is $8.32 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average of $217.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

