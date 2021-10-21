$891.06 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post sales of $891.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $894.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $888.23 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $819.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,813. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

