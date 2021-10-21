8PAY Price Tops $0.0720 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $728,648.63 and approximately $486,228.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,989.85 or 0.99987013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.91 or 0.06450795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022271 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

