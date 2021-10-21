8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE EGHT remained flat at $$23.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,140 shares of company stock worth $891,844 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

