$900,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. Beyond Air reported sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $1.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

XAIR stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $10.12. 18,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,786. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of $242.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.