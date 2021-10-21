909 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

