A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE AOS opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

