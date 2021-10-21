Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,773.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.55. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

