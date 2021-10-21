Aavegotchi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.35 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $101.99 million and approximately $34.35 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00002712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00193293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00092885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 58,737,341 coins and its circulating supply is 56,973,177 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

