Abiomed (ABMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, analysts expect Abiomed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $346.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

