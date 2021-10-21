AC Immune SA Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $439.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 52.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $911,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

