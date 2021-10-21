ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 150.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 45.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 57.5% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.