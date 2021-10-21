ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $106.52

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.52, but opened at $109.33. ACM Research shares last traded at $106.46, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.