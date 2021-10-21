ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACR stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a current ratio of 185.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.