Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 5,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 802,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADPT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,487. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

