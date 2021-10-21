Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Tops $26.92 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $26.92 million and $237,148.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002651 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,637,992 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

