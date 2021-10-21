Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$6.28 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.