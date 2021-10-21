Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 7,380 Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.