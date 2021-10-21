Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,750 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.