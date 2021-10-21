Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Y opened at $665.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $537.82 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $653.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

