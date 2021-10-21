Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

AFRM opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion and a PE ratio of -58.13. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,563,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

