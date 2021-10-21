Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

