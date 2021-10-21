Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Shares Up 1.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 27,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 25,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

About Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

