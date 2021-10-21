Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,549,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 15,484,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.6 days.
Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.
