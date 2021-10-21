Airtel Africa’s (AAF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.29) on Thursday. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 58.16 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

