Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.67

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $29.96. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 5,603 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

